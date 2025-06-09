Relationship between India and China to be 'better and better' in future: Ambassador Feihong

Kolkata: Asserting that both China and India have thousands of years of civilisation, Chinese ambassador Xu Feihong on Sunday expressed hope that the relationship between the two countries will be "better and better" in the future.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Kolkata, Feihong said that for the majority of these centuries, the two countries had very close relations. Asked about hopes for resolving border issues, he remarked, "Just like Prime Minister Modi said that in the thousands of years' relations between China and India, there was a very short time of differences between us." "We should look forward, look to the future, the young people today," he added.

Feihong was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function where students who have obtained proficiency in Chinese were awarded.

Praising the Indian students awarded at the function, he said the young generation is the hope of the two countries.

"So we should believe that in the future our relationships will be better and better," he said. "So we have the reason to solve all the differences between our two sides," he said when asked whether that would include resolving the border issues.