‘Rejuvenation of education, health sectors Punjab govt’s top priority’

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday said that the rejuvenation of education and health sectors is the top priority of his government.

Conducting an inspection at Sub Divisional Hospital, the Chief Minister said that his visit is not aimed at any sort of fault finding but the motive is to further streamline the things in the government hospitals.

He said that a complete transformation has taken place in the health and education sectors during the last more than two years. Mann said that modern machines and equipment have been installed in government hospitals as well as medicines are being provided free of cost in all the government hospitals across the state.

He said that every single penny from the state exchequer is being spent judiciously for the progress of the state and the prosperity of its people.