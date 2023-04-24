Registration of pilgrims for Kedarnath Yatra suspended till April 30 in Rishikesh, Haridwar due to bad weather

Rishikesh: The registration of pilgrims for the Kedarnath yatra was on Sunday suspended till April 30 in Rishikesh and Haridwar due to rain and snowfall in the upper reaches of the Garhwal Himalayas, officials said.



The Kedarnath Dham will be opened to the public on Tuesday.

Additional Commissioner (Administration) of Garhwal Division and Additional

Chief Executive Officer of Chardham Yatra Administration Organisation Narendra Singh Kaviriyal said that in view of the bad weather and heavy snowfall, the registration of pilgrims for the Kedarnath yatra has been suspended till April 30 in Rishikesh and Haridwar.

The government will review the weather conditions in the coming days and accordingly take a decision in the interest of the pilgrims, he said.

Due to incessant rain and snowfall in the upper reaches of the Garhwal Himalayas, the mercury in the region has dropped significantly and authorities are facing problems in clearing the snow that keeps accumulating on footpaths.

An official spokesperson said the state government has urged the pilgrims to check the weather forecast before starting the yatra and to carry enough warm clothes. The government also said that due to the weather, the pilgrims might have to face all sorts of problems during the yatra. However, adequate medical arrangements have been made along all the yatra routes, it said.