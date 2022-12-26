'Reforms in last 8 yrs brought transparency and accountability'

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh on Sunday said the transformative reforms undertaken in the last eight years has brought increased transparency, accountability and technology-driven changes.



He said the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) is fast emerging as key human resources nucleus for the government.

Delivering a keynote address on culmination of good governance week (19-25 December), Singh said the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions has become a "facilitatory ministry" in the last eight years of the Modi government dedicated to the service of both the personnel and common man.

The minister said the transformative reforms undertaken by DoPT, departments of pensions, administrative reforms and public grievances in the last eight years brought increased transparency, accountability and technology-driven changes moving from timeline to real time through dashboard mechanism to follow the ultimate goal of Prime Minister's Mantra of "maximum governance, minimum government".

Paying rich tributes to former PM Vajpayee, on whose birth anniversary good governance day is observed on December 25, he said this year's event is also significant as Mission Karmayogi has graduated to a new level and is now available on mobile app.