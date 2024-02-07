Refer Uttarakhand UCC Bill to select Committee, says Opposition

The Uttarakhand Assembly on Wednesday resumed the discussion on the Uniform Civil Code Bill with the opposition Congress members moving a proposal to refer the legislation to a select committee of the House.

The opposition legislators said they are not opposing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill but its provisions need to be examined in detail so that its flaws can be removed before its passage.

Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Bhuvan Chandra Kapri said the provisions for registration of live-in relationships and informing parents of live-in partners under the age of 21 in the proposed Bill is an infringement on the privacy of young adults.

He also said many of its provisions like mandatory registration of marriages, ban on child marriage and minimum marriageable age have been there and have nothing new about them.

The panel, which took 20 months to prepare the draft of the UCC, seems to have done only cut, copy and paste of laws which were already in existence, he said.

Laksar MLA Shahjad alleged that the UCC Bill curtails the religious rights of Muslims. He also said equal inheritance rights to sons and daughters in parental property would lead to rise in female foeticide.