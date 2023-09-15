Reduce VAT on petrol and diesel: Warring to Punjab CM

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Thursday demanded a reduction in power tariff for industries and factories in Punjab to support the traders and industrialists, who were exploring ways to invest elsewhere in the country in the dearth of facilities in the state.

Saying that the industrialists were already irritated over the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s failure in maintaining the law and order situation in the state, Warring added that additional burden on the input costs was another reason for them to look for opportunities in other states.