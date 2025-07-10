Redressing every citizen’s grievance is govt’s top priority: Adityanath

Gorakhpur (UP): Grievance redressal must be both result-oriented and people-centric, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday.

The chief minister made the remarks at a Janta Darshan programme at the Gorakhnath temple where he met around 200 people and heard their grievances

Many persons, including women, raised issues related to land disputes and illegal encroachments, it said.

The chief minister took serious note and directed officials to take swift and strict action.

He stressed that resolutions must be prompt and effective.

For those seeking financial assistance for treatment of serious illnesses, Adityanath assured them that lack of money would not hinder anyone’s medical care.

He instructed the administration to expedite the preparation of cost estimates for patients concerned and submit them to the government immediately so that funds could be released without delay.