Red notice fugitives Sundaram and Patel deported and arrested in India

NEW DELHI: Two high-profile fugitives wanted by Indian authorities, Janarthanan Sundaram and Virendrabhai Manibhai Patel, have been deported and taken into custody in India following coordinated efforts involving INTERPOL, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and Indian law enforcement agencies.

The Global Operations Centre of the CBI coordinated with Tamil Nadu Police, Gujarat Police, the Indian Embassy in Bangkok, and immigration authorities at Kolkata and Ahmedabad airports to ensure their return. Both of them were held under Red Notices issued by INTERPOL and were arrested upon arrival in India.

Janarthanan Sundaram was accused in a case registered by the Economic Offence Wing (EOW), Chennai. Criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, cheating, and default in repayment of deposits and interest were charges against him.

He was also booked under the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019, and the Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors Act, 1997.

Along with other accused individuals, he allegedly defrauded depositors of Rs 87.5 crore. On June 21, 2023, upon a request by the Tamil Nadu Police, CBI secured a Red Notice against Sundaram through INTERPOL. He travelled to Bangkok on January 28, 2025.

He was not allowed entry as there was a Red Notice and was deported back to India. On 29 January 2025, he was detained upon his arrival at Kolkata Airport and was handed over to a Tamil Nadu Police team, which had journeyed from Chennai for the same purpose.

Wanted by Gujarat Police at Anand Town Police Station, District Anand. He was accused by a banker of criminal breach of trust, criminal conspiracy, forgery of documents, use of a forged document, and cheating. As an ex-director of Charotar Nagrik Sahakari Bank, Anand, he, along with others, is accused of committing fraud worth Rs 77 crore. On March 3, 2004, the CBI, at the Gujarat Police’s request, obtained a Red Notice against Patel through INTERPOL. He was identified at Ahmedabad Airport when he arrived in the USA on 29 January, 2025, detained, and handed over to a Gujarat Police team for custody.

Being the National Central Bureau for INTERPOL, CBI continues to assist international cooperation for law enforcement. Since 2021, through INTERPOL, more than 100 fugitives have been returned to India.