‘Red diary’ latest product of Cong’s ‘loot ki dukan’: PM Modi

Sikar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hit out at the Rajasthan government, invoking sacked minister Rajendra Gudha’s “red diary” and said the “dark deeds” recorded in it will lead to the Congress defeat in the Assembly elections.



Addressing a public rally in Sikar, he also gave his own take on the Quit India slogan. “Mahatma Gandhi gave the slogan British Quit India and the British had to leave. Today’s slogan is Corruption Quit India, Nepotism Quit India and Appeasement Quit India.”

The “red diary” is a fresh product of the Congress’ “loot ki dukan”. It is said that the “dark deeds” of the Congress are recorded in the diary, which will defeat the party in elections in the state, Modi said.

It was the seventh visit of the prime minister to poll-bound Rajasthan in the last six months. Modi accused

the Congress government in Rajasthan of looting people and also targeted it over various recruitment paper leaks in the state.

“In the name of running the government in Rajasthan, Congress has set up a ‘loot ki dukan’ in a ‘jhooth ka bazar’ (market of lies). The latest product of this ‘loot ki dukan’ is Rajasthan’s red diary,” Modi said.

“It is said that the dark deeds of the Congress government are recorded in this red diary. People are saying that if the pages of the red diary are opened, then several big-wigs will be settled,” he said.

“These people might remain tight-lipped, but this red diary will lead to Congress’ defeat in this assembly election,” he added. The red diary was recently produced by Gudha in the state assembly. He claimed it contained the details of the alleged irregular financial transactions of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Hitting back, Gehlot said the real loot is done by the Prime Minister by selling a ‘red cylinder’ (LPG cylinder) for Rs 1,150. He said the red diary was imaginary and does not exist yet the issue is being politicised. The Congress leader said the people of Rajasthan will show a ‘red flag’ to the BJP in the time to come. Reaching out to the youngsters of the state, Modi said a paper leak industry is running in Rajasthan and the Congress government will have to be removed to fulfil the dreams of the youth.

There is only one slogan this time -- ‘Nahi Sahega Rajasthan’. Rajasthan will not tolerate atrocities on sisters and daughters, he said, adding that the “lotus will bloom” in the state. Lotus is the election symbol of the BJP. Pointing to the large number of people present at the rally, Modi said it was an indication of people’s support for BJP and its victory in the upcoming polls.