Red alert issued at Jaldapara National Park amid poaching threat

Alipurduar: Jaldapara National Park is under a red alert as intelligence reports suggest potential poaching activities targeting rhinos may occur in the days leading up to Durga Puja. In response, the Jaldapara Forest Department has launched a 24/7 search operation throughout the forest to thwart poachers.



To enhance surveillance, Kumki elephants are being deployed, and patrolling is being conducted on foot. Additionally, three trained sniffer dogs from the forest department are actively scanning the area. Special attention is being given to the forest villages adjacent to Jaldapara.

The last census in 2022 reported 292 rhinos in the 216.51 square kilometre Jaldapara forest, a number that has since increased to over 300. Officials are concerned that poachers from the Northeast are now targeting Jaldapara, especially following orders to shoot poachers in neighbouring Assam. As a precautionary measure, the forest department is implementing stringent protocols to prevent poaching incidents.

Tourist documentation is being closely scrutinised, and access to the forest has been restricted to legitimate visitors only until the red alert is lifted.

Parveen Kashwan, DFO of Jaldapara Forest Division, stated, “Upon receiving specific information, we initiated our operation. We maintain a high level of alertness, particularly when we gather important intel from our network. Our teams are currently conducting thorough checks of vehicles, and all ticket counters and gates are under strict inspection. We are actively monitoring strategic locations around the forest to ensure the safety of our wildlife.”