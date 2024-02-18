Red alert for rain, snow issued in Himachal Pradesh for today

SHIMLA: A red alert for heavy to very heavy rain and snow, and thunderstorms accompanied by hail, lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 50 kilometres per hour has been issued in seven of Himachal Pradesh’s 12 districts for Monday.



The Met office on Sunday sounded a red alert for Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur and Shimla districts.

It has also cautioned that essential services such as electricity and water supply and communication may be affected. A western disturbance has affected the western Himalayan region from Saturday, with snow being recorded in the higher reaches of Kullu-Manali and Lahaul and Spiti, according to reports.

Videos of snow near the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang have also become widely circulated on social media.

The Met office has also issued a yellow warning for heavy rain and snow, and thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 40 kilometres per hour and lightning at isolated places for February 20.

A drastic fall in day temperatures was witnessed in the state with Dhaulakuan recording a high of 22.3 degrees Celsius. Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest, recording a night temperature of minus 0.3 degree Celsius.

Higher reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall even as plains of the valley received rains that brought down the temperatures by several degrees, officials said here on Sunday. Snowfall has been reported in all hilly and mountainous areas of Kashmir since early morning, they said.

The plains of the valley, including Srinagar city, received light to moderate rains, they said.

The snowfall has closed several roads connecting the main valley to remote areas like Machil in Kupwara district, Gurez in Bandipora district and Sonamarg in Ganderbal district, officials said.