Recruitment under Agnipath scheme still on hold: who gains/loses

New Delhi: There are a total of seven Gurkha Regiments having 43 Gurkha Infantry Battalions in the Indian Army, with approximately 34,000 Nepali soldiers serving in these units at the time of recruitment freeze in 2020. As per the open source statistics around 14,000 Gurkha soldiers have retired since then. Between 1,250 & 1,550 Nepalese Gurkhas used to get recruited every year. However, these vacancies have remained unfilled by Nepali Gurkhas but partially filled up through highlander youth from Uttarakhand/Garhwal or even from Jharkhand etc in an attempt to balance out significant shortfalls of Gurkhas in operational battalions. For over two centuries, Nepali Gurkhas have been a solid component of the Indian Army’s valiant regiments. Thousands of Nepali Gurkhas have served in India’s Armed Forces since the Anglo-Nepal Treaty of 1950.

The Gurkha Regiment holds a place of importance and reverence within the Indian Army, renowned for its unmatched bravery, unwavering loyalty, and extraordinary combat skills. Originating from the martialcommunities of Nepal, Gurkha soldiers have been an integral part of the Indian Army since Independence, carrying forward a legacy of valour established during British rule. Their motto, “Kayar Hunu Bhanda Marno Ramro” (Better to die than live like a coward), reflects their fierce warrior spirit.