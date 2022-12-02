Recruitment to Indian Railway Management Service to be done through specially designed examination

new delhi: The Ministry of Railways, in consultation with UPSC and DoPT, has decided that recruitment to Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) will be done through a specially designed examination (IRMS Examination) to be conducted by the UPSC from the year 2023 onwards.

The IRMSE will be a two-tier examination- a preliminary screening examination, followed by a main written examination and interview.

For screening, suitable number of candidates for the second stage of the examination, viz, IRMS (Main) written examination, all eligible candidates shall be required to appear in Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination and a suitable number of candidates will be screened for IRMS (Main) examination. The IRMS (Main) examination will consist of 4 papers of conventional essay type. From the list of optional subjects, a candidate is to choose only one optional subject. The syllabi for the qualifying papers and optional subjects will be same as those for the Civil Services Examination (CSE).