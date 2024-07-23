Recruitment process for headteacher starts in South Dinajpur

BALURGHAT: The South Dinajpur district primary schools are set to recruit headteachers after an approximately eleven-year hiatus since their last appointment in 2013.



The District Primary School Council (DPSC) of South Dinajpur has published an official notice for the recruitment of headteachers across all primary schools in the district. According to the announcement, applications will be accepted at every circle office in the district until March 21 of the current year.

Chairman of DPSC Santosh Hansda expressed urgency, stating: "We are keen on expediting the headteacher recruitment process. Applications have already been received. The process will conclude swiftly across the 17 circles including Balurghat and Gangarampur sub-divisions."

The recruitment notice aims to fill vacancies in primary schools under the district primary Council's jurisdiction, signalling a renewed effort to strengthen the educational leadership within South Dinajpur's primary education sector.

Applicants are encouraged to adhere to the application deadline to ensure consideration for the coveted headteacher positions.

As per an official source, for further inquiries, interested candidates are advised to contact their respective circle offices or visit the district primary school parliament office.