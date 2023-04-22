Recruitment in govt jobs is transparent in UP, says Yogi

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath said on Saturday that as many as one and a half lakh posts were lying vacant during the previous governments in Uttar Pradesh because the Supreme Court had stayed recruitment over complaints regarding lack of transparency in the recruitment process.



Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the 24th National Conference of State Public Service Commission Chairmen held at Signature Building, CM Yogi said: “When we took charge of the state in the year 2017, there were a lot of complaints regarding Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, Subordinate Services Selection Commission, Higher Education Selection Commission and Secondary Education Selection Commission examinations. So much so that the court’s intervention was sought to stop many recruitments. In some cases, the court had also made serious comments.”

“When we took over, I told the officials to remove whatever deficiencies there were regarding recruitments. Earlier the recruitment process was not transparent. Nepotism and casteism dominated the recruitment process and injustice was done to merit and talent. So we prepared a team of good honest people to make the recruitment process transparent. In the last 6 years, more than 1.64 lakh posts in the Police Department were filled in a transparent manner,” Yogi said.

The CM, however, said that in the state’s population of 25 crore, five and a half lakh government jobs were not sufficient with many youths reluctant to join the government sector and therefore, the government devised One District One Product programme to promote entrepreneurship under which mapping of 75 districts of the state was done, of which unique products of 57 districts were given a new identity. Yogi said that the total export of Uttar Pradesh increased from Rs 86,000 crore in the year 2017 to about Rs two lakh crore today. He said that designing and packaging of the products were also encouraged. People were given training and were linked with banks. Not only this, tool kits are being made available to the artisans of the state through Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana. He said that a lot of investment has come in the state due to better law and order situation. The Global Investors Summit was held in the state from February 10 to 12, in which investment proposals worth Rs 35 lakh crore were received.

He further informed that said that ground breaking ceremony of projects worth Rs 10 lakh crore will also be organised soon. Yogi said that industries continued to run even during the lockdown in the state. As a result of that, employment was created on a large scale in the state.