Record Budget allocation for Northeast Frontier Rly

Maligaon: Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday held an interaction with media persons of Northeast virtually from New Delhi in connection with the railway Budget 2023-24. Anshul Gupta, General Manager of NF Railway and senior railway officials of headquarters were also present.

The railways minister said that 59 stations in Northeast to be developed with world class amenities/facilities. Keeping in view the heritage concept of ‘Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi’, he informed that 310 old train coaches will be converted to LHB coaches for better riding experience and comfortable journey for the passengers. During last year, 445 km of railway tracks have been electrified in Assam. 15 station each in all divisions of NFR to be developed under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.