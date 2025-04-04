Record 202 MPs speak during Zero Hour in LS

New Delhi: A record 202 MPs spoke during Zero Hour of Lok Sabha which lasted for over five hours on Thursday, according to LS Secretariat. Earlier, on July 18, 2019, 161 MPs had spoken during the extended Zero Hour.

The secretariat said that on the initiative of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, the Zero Hour was extended. “Members got opportunity to speak on matters of public importance during Zero Hour which lasted for more than 5 hours today. 202 MPs spoke during the period,” it said.

The Speaker had assured the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the House that he will accommodate MPs who want to raise important issues in the House. The Budget session concludes on Friday.