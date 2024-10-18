Recognition of Pali as classical language honours Buddha’s great heritage: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Thursday that the recognition of Pali as a classical language honours the great heritage of Lord Buddha, as he took a swipe at past Congress governments for its neglect of India’s cultural legacy after the Independence.



In his address at an event held here to mark the International Abhidhamma Divas, he also referred to the current geopolitical scenario and called upon the whole world “to learn from Buddha, keep the war away, and forge a path for peace”. He said conferring the status of a classical language on Pali by the government recently, makes this occasion even more special.

The PM said while every nation associates its heritage with its identity, India was left far behind. Invaders tried to erase India’s identity before its Independence, and those suffering from “slave mindset” did so afterwards, he said, adding that an ecosystem captured the country which took it in a direction opposite to its heritage. Modi said his government’s policies and programmes have been guided by the teachings of Lord Buddha, reiterating that the world plagued by instability and insecurity can find solutions to its problems in his teachings.

The entire world can find solutions not in “yuddh” (war) but in Buddha, and it should learn from his teachings to pave the way for peace, he said.

Buddha is not only relevant but also a necessity, he said, referring to the current geopolitical situations.

“With a lot of faith, I call upon the whole world to learn from Buddha, keep the war away, and forge a path for peace,” Modi said.

In his address, he also quoted some lines from the teachings of Lord Buddha, and said, strife and discord do not lead to peace, and that there is no bigger happiness than peace. “Welfare for everyone – this is the message of Lord Buddha,” the PM told an audience which included a large number of monks, some diplomats and others.

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs said Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, besides a few monks were also present on the dais. In his address, Modi underlined that Buddha is both ‘bodh’ (consciousness) and ‘shodh’ (research) subject, and his government was laying emphasis on both academics and research in this area.