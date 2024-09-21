Rebel politicians to be kingmakers in Haryana Assembly elections this time

Chandigarh: It seems that rebel politicians might be the kingmakers this time in the Haryana Assembly elections-2024 scheduled on October 5.



Of the 1031 candidates contesting the elections for 90 Assembly seats in the state, 462 are independents, thus, they might attract votes denting the poll prospects of leading political parties of the state.

Rebel leaders angry for not getting tickets from BJP and Congress have contested as independents. In this list there are about 462-odd politicians. The rebel leaders entering the electoral battle and increasing the worries of BJP and Congress. Although the several leaders of BJP and Congress have definitely withdrawn from the electoral battle after persuasion, but some leaders are still contesting the elections.

To name a few such leaders in BJP are Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal’s mother Savitri Jindal has contested the elections as an independent from Hisar. Apart from this, former cabinet minister Ranjit Singh Chautala is in the fray from Rania. However, he has contested the Hisar Lok Sabha elections from BJP. On the other hand, Shashi Ranjan Parmar from Tosham, Devendra Kadian from Ganaur, Nayan Pal Rawat from Prithla, Radha Ahlawat from Meham, Satbir Singh from Jhajjar, Dinesh Kaushik and Deepak Dagar from Pundri, Sandeep Garg from Ladwa, Priya Asija from Bhiwani whose election symbol is ‘air conditioner’, Prashant Sunny from Rewari, Bachchan Singh and Jasvir Deswal from Safidon, Amit from Beri, Vinod Nirmal and Anand Rana from Kalayat and Satyawan Shera from Israna.

Even Congress has such rebel leaders like Chitra Sarwara, daughter of former minister Nirmal Singh from Ambala Cantt. However, her father Nirmal Singh is contesting on a Congress ticket from Ambala city. Besides this, Adarsh ​​Pal from Jagadhari, Randhir Golan and Sajjan Dhull from Pundri have entered the electoral fray. Randhir Golan, the independent MLA from Pundri, had supported the Congress, but the Congress has not expressed confidence in Golan.

Not only this, the names of Anita Dhull from Kalayat, Somvir Ghasola from Badhra, Neetu Mann from Prithla, Manoj from Kosli, Sudhir Chaudhary from Pataudi, Harsh Chikkara from Gohana, Pradeep Gill from Jind, Birendra Gogadia from Uchana, Rajinder Join from Bahadurgarh, Sanjana Satrod from Barwala, Rohita Rewari from Panipat Urban, Sharda Rathore from Ballabhgarh, Kapoor Narwal from Baroda are also in this list. Meanwhile, Congress is trying to cash in on the anti-incumbency. Especially, a strong effort is being made to woo the Dalit voters who are angry with the BJP. However, INLD and JJP are also trying to woo the Dalits as well.

INLD has formed an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party to woo the Dalits and Jannayak Janata Party has joined hands with Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram). Both the regional parties are trying to woo the Dalit voters.

BJP’s too intends to woo Dalit votes as it has fielded prominent Dalit leaders along with Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. On the other hand, BJP is trying to cash in on the issue of Congress ending reservation.