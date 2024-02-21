Rear Admiral enhances India-New Zealand maritime cooperation

NEW DELHI: In a significant move to strengthen maritime cooperation between India and New Zealand, Rear Admiral David Proctor, Chief of Navy for the Royal New Zealand Navy, is on a week-long official visit to India, concluding on February 27. The visit includes crucial meetings, notably with Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff for the Indian Navy, held in the national capital on Tuesday.



RADM Proctor’s visit holds strategic importance as he is scheduled to participate in the Indian Navy’s flagship exercise, MILAN 24, hosted in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. This participation underscores the commitment to fostering collaboration in the maritime domain, with additional high-level engagements planned at the Western Naval Command.

The maritime cooperation between the Indian Navy and the Royal New Zealand Navy has experienced substantial growth since the visit of the Chief of Naval Staff to New Zealand in October 2022. During that visit, the Technical Arrangement on White Shipping Information Exchange was concluded, marking a milestone in bilateral collaboration.

Warships from both navies have since engaged in regular port calls, with recent instances including visits by INS Kolkata and INS Sahyadri to Auckland and Wellington in September 2023. The collaboration extended to the Tasman Sea, where Indian Navy ships conducted Passage Exercises (PASSEX) with the Royal New Zealand Navy and the Royal New Zealand Air Force.

RADM Proctor’s visit to India commenced with the customary reception on the South Block Lawns in New Delhi, where he was honoured with a Guard of Honour. Discussions between naval leaders focused on avenues to bolster bilateral maritime cooperation, exploring increased operational engagements, training exchanges, and information sharing.

The ongoing dialogue and collaborations between the Indian Navy and the Royal New Zealand Navy underscore the commitment of both nations to fostering a robust and cooperative

maritime environment.