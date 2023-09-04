Realtors meet 2023 to be held in Siliguri

Siliguri: The Association of Real Estate Advisors Siliguri, the No.1 brokers Association of North Bengal and wings of National Association of Realtors India are going to organise ‘REALTORS MEET 2023’ powered by ‘Dwarfs Group’ and supported by ‘CREDAI North Bengal’ & ‘Retailers Association of India’ on September 10 at a hotel in Siliguri.



The aim of this programme will be to educate the real estate brokers and provide them with training and protocols.

The main trainer is P S Anand, who is an official trainer of the National Association of Realtors India, and will be coming from Hyderabad.

The programme will be witnessed by the national president of NAR India, Shiva Kumar C R.

The event will consist of a RERA session conducted by the National RERA expert committee Chairman NAR India, Mahesh Somani from Kolkata.

Rekha Dey will be there representing the ‘Retailers Association of India’.

The Association of Real Estate Advisors Siliguri (AREAS) keeps on doing such events and activities to boost the Brokers and bring a system in the brokerage real estate industry.

The event will be boosted and supported by CREDAI North Bengal president Naresh Agarwal along with CREDAI members.