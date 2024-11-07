Reaffirms nation’s gratitude to its heroes: PM praises OROP

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the implementation of ‘one rank one pension’ for veterans was a significant step towards reaffirming the nation’s gratitude to its heroes.

In posts on X, he noted that the scheme, a promise of the BJP before the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, was implemented on this day. His government took the decision to implement OROP by issuing an order on November 7, 2015, making its benefits effective from July 1, 2014.

“It would make you all happy that over the decade, lakhs of pensioners and pensioner families have benefitted from this landmark initiative. Beyond the numbers, OROP represents the government’s commitment to the well-being of our armed forces,” he said.

The Prime Minister said his government will always do everything possible to strengthen the armed forces and further the welfare of those who serve the nation.

He said the execution of OROP was a tribute to the courage and sacrifices of veterans and ex-service personnel who dedicate their lives to protecting the nation.

“The decision to implement OROP was a significant step towards addressing this long-standing demand and reaffirming our nation’s gratitude to our heroes,” he said.

In another development, PM Modi is unlikely to attend the UN climate conference in Azerbaijan that Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav may also miss.

Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Kirti Vardhan Singh will lead the 19-member Indian delegation and deliver India’s national statement at the high-level segment on November 18-19. India will not host a pavilion at COP29, marking its first absence since the 2021 UN climate conference in Glasgow.

Modi will not attend the World Leaders’ Climate Action Summit at COP29, scheduled for November 12-13, an official source confirmed.