RDSO report flags challenges train controllers face

New Delhi: A study by the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO), which functions under the Railway Ministry, has found that train controllers face multiple challenges at work including “unattractive” pay scale, huge stress due to vacancy leading to health concerns, and a lack of basic amenities.

The report, which was submitted to the Railway Board recently, said section controllers perform high-strain jobs, their task made more difficult by the around 15-20 per cent vacancy, medically-decategorised officers posted in the department and the absence of appropriate reward either in terms of money, or esteem and career growth.

Titled ‘The challenges faced by Section Controllers in carrying out their duties effectively’ the report aims at exploring improvements in selection procedure, training, and infrastructures for enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of train operations.

The Indian Railways is one of the largest networks in the world with thousands of trains traversing various sections of almost 1,05,555 km of tracks daily, the report states. “This mammoth activity is controlled by 68 operation centers over the IR network called the Divisional Control Office.”

The Divisional Control Office, situated at divisional headquarters, plays a vital role in the entire operation of the railway network, tt says.

The rail network in a division is subdivided into sections consisting of several stations. “The trains running over these sections are controlled and monitored by the Section Controllers working round the clock in shift duties on the Control board.”

The RDSO team collected data from various divisional control offices and found that there are vacancies ranging from 15 to 24 percent.

“High vacancy in the cadre ultimately affects the working condition of the staff on roll. Under strenuous conditions, the quality of work also suffers. Administration also faces difficulty in managing the rest and leave of the staff. Therefore, vacancy in the cadre should be analysed on priority and effort should be made to fill up the vacancy,” the report says.

It says section controllers work 24x7 their shifts cannot be left unmanned.