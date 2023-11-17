Ration scam: Court extends Jyotipriya’s judicial remand till Nov 30

Kolkata: A court on Thursday extended the judicial remand of Bengal minister Jyotipriya Mallick till November 30.



Mallick was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with its probe into the alleged ration distribution scam. ED’s counsel prayed on Thursday that Mallick’s judicial remand be extended since the investigation into the alleged scam was in its early stages. The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM), Calcutta, (in-charge), granted the ED’s prayer and extended the minister’s judicial custody till November 30. Due to supposed ill health Mallick appeared virtually in the court and subsequently told the court that he has not been keeping well due to his health complications relating to high blood sugar level. The minister was arrested by the ED in the early hours of October 27 from his Salt Lake residence.