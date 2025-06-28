Rath Yatra held amidst cloudy sky, sea of humanity

Puri: The world-famous Rath Yatra or the chariot festival, an annual event, took off at the sea side town of Puri in Odisha on Friday with religious fervour. The chariots of the three deities, lord Jagannath, lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra, all siblings, were pulled by devotees amidst chants of “Jai Jagannath”, beating of gongs and blowing of conch shells.

The Puri “Badadanda” or the wide promenade stretching from Jagannath Temple to Gundicha Temple (the temple of the maternal aunt of the Trinity) was overflowing with a million devotees despite sweltering heat but without diminished spirit. The chariots were drawn towards the Gundicha temple about 3 kms. away where the three deities will stay for nine days and then return to their own abode, the Jagannath temple, in festivities called the “Bahuda Yatra” (the return chariot festival) on the fourth day of next month.

The day began with a series of ceremonies such as “Mangala Arati’ and ‘Mailam’. An elaborate procession called “Pahandi” was held during which the deities were brought out from the “Ratna Simhasan” or the bejeweled throne at the sanctum and carried by the servitors to their designated chariots, Nandighosh for lord Jagannath, Taladhwaja for lord Balabhadra and Darpadalana for Devi Subhadra. The Gajapati of Puri, Maharaja Dibyasingha Deba who is the first servitor of the Trinity came seated in a special palanquin in a procession and performed the “Chhera Pahara” or the sweeping of the floors of the chariots with a golden broom after they were sanctified with scented water and flower petals by the temple servitors. The three chariots were pulled by thick ropes attached to them by devotees chanting hymns. The chariots moved slowly and rhythmically among the vast crowd towards the Gundicha Temple.

As per tradition, the chariots are not pulled after sunset which is 6.30 pm for Puri Town.

The Rath Yatra which begins on the 2nd day of the bright fortnight of Ashadha (June-July) and concludes with the Bahuda yatra of the deities, symbolises Lord Jagannath’s desire to meet his devotees outside the temple as people of all castes and religions can have direct view of the deities. It is believed that pulling the chariot brings divine blessings and liberation (moksha).