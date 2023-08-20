Rare ‘Tytler’s leaf Warbler’ bird spotted in Bihar

patna: Tytler’s leaf Warbler’, a rare bird species that migrate from higher to lower altitude in the country during winter, was spotted for the first time in Bihar, a state forest official said on Sunday.



Tytler’s leaf Warbler is a medium-sized bird having a comparatively long and slender bill and prominent supercilium.

Such a bird was recently spotted at Sundervan in the bird ringing station in Bhagalpur district, state Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests & Chief Wildlife Warden PK Gupta said.

Tytler’s leaf Warbler is a “threatened bird species” on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) list.

“During the bird monitoring activities at Sundervan in Bhagalpur, we recently spotted a warbler of the Phylloscopidae family.

“It is the first authentic record of the occurrence of this species in the lower elevation at an altitude of 52 metres above the mean sea level (MSL) and also in the Gangetic plains in Bihar. Therefore, we are very excited after the discovery of the rare bird species,”

Gupta said.