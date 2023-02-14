‘Rapid growth of MSMEs, unorganised sector, EoDB boosted Indian economy’

Kolkata: India, in the post-Covid era, has become the fastest growing economy, attaining 30.6 per cent of the GDP growth, which is still a challenging concept for many other countries while our economy has strengthened due to the ease of doing business (EoDB) and the rapid growth of the unorganised sector and MSMEs, said Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister of Labour and Employment and Environment, Forests & Climate Change.



Addressing a seminar in Kolkata on green initiatives-led growth and employment in the East, organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), Yadav said: “The Union Budget 2023 promotes a technology- and knowledge-driven economy. The budget is based on the seven principles, which emphasise inclusive development, reaching the last line, youth power, the financial sector, infrastructural investment, unleashing the potential, and green growth.”

He added: “The government is working on our culture and various spectrums for our country at the same time such as the new Vishwakarma Kaushal Yojna, contribution for strengthening women’s self-help groups and creating a single district for product promotion. These are several unique ideas introduced by the government that will help the country fulfil its necessary requirements in the development spectrum.” Speaking about the session, Director General, ICC, Dr. Rajeev Singh, said: “The green initiative as discussed in the budget has shown us a clear path to work on reducing carbon emissions and climate change that would eventually lead to sustainable development for our country.”