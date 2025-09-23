Ranchi: ‘NCB freezes drug traffickers’ ₹48.6L assets’

RANCHI: In a strong blow to narcotics syndicates, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Ranchi Zonal Unit, has obtained an order from the Competent Authority under SAFEMA (Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators Act) for freezing assets worth around Rs 48.6 lakh of accused individuals in a case linked to large-scale poppy straw smuggling.

The case is from August 8, 2024, when, based on certain intelligence, NCB Ranchi intercepted a vehicle at Hesmi Toll Plaza, Mandar, and intercepted 4,317.400 kg of poppy straw originating from Khunti, Jharkhand.

Six people, including the suspected mastermind Md Imran Alam, were arrested during the operation and found to be operating an interstate trafficking network providing narcotics to Rajasthan.

Targeting proceeds of crime, the NCB intends to cripple the ecosystem that supports the narcotics business.