Ranchi bandh over BJP leader’s murder draws widespread response; several detained

Ranchi: The Ranchi bandh called on Thursday to protest the murder of local BJP leader and former Zila Parishad member Anil Tiger has evoked a widespread response, with roads blocked and businesses shut across the city. Ranchi police detained many people who took to the streets in support of the bandh. Bandh supporters have set up roadblocks at over 15 locations in the city, while major markets and business establishments remain closed. Ranchi police have detained more than 20 BJP leaders and workers who took to the streets in support of the bandh. Union Minister of State for Defence and Ranchi MP, Sanjay Seth, staged a sit-in protest along with his supporters on Ratu Road, demanding justice for the slain BJP leader. Anil Mahto Tiger was shot dead at Kanke Chowk around 4 p.m. on Wednesday when he was sitting in a hotel. Locals chased the assailants as they attempted to flee on a motorcycle. In the ensuing encounter, police arrested shooter Rohit Verma while his accomplice Aman Kumar managed to escape. The bandh has been called by the BJP, AJSU Party, JD(U), and Jharkhand Loktantrik Kranti Morcha in protest against the incident. Bandh supporters began demonstrations at 8 a.m., blocking key roads such as Booti Mor, Pithoria, Piska Mor, Ratu Road, and Kanke Chowk.

Police detained several BJP leaders, including Bhairo Singh, Pratul Shahdeo, Umesh Yadav, and Kameshwar Singh, as a precautionary measure. Similarly, BJP Hatia Mandal President Ram Manoj Sahu, Praveen Jha, and Mohan Singh were taken into custody by Jaganathpur police while enforcing the bandh. Senior BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly, Babulal Marandi, slammed the detention of several party leaders. He said in a post on X, “Since when did standing up against injustice become a crime? If demanding justice for the brutal murder of Tiger Anil Mahato is a crime, then every BJP worker will commit this crime! The arrest of BJP workers will uproot the misgovernance of the Hemant government.” Over 1,000 police personnel have been deployed across the city, including 12 DSPs and more than two dozen inspectors have been tasked with maintaining law and order.

DIG-cum-SSP Chandan Sinha stated that the city is being monitored through CCTV surveillance, warning that strict action would be taken against those attempting to disrupt order.

Security arrangements include Mahila battalions, Vajra vehicles, coloured water tankers, tear gas squads, and fire brigades that have been stationed at key locations.

