Rampur registers state’s first FIR for false information in SIR

Rampur: In a first-of-its-kind action in Uttar Pradesh, the Rampur district administration has registered an FIR against three persons for submitting false information during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list.

A woman, Noorjahan, allegedly filled and submitted SIR forms on behalf of her two sons, Aamir (living in Dubai) and Danish (living in Kuwait), and even forged their signatures. The fraud was detected during digitization by the Booth Level Officer (BLO). Acting on the report, District Magistrate Ajay Kumar Dwivedi directed the Assistant Registration Officer to file an FIR against all three.

Key Rules for Voters

Voters must submit forms only at their actual place of residence.

Giving false information, duplicate entries, or hiding facts is a punishable electoral offence.

Strict legal action will be taken in all such cases.

Those who mistakenly submitted forms at two places can request rollback through their BLO.

Appeal to Citizens

The District Magistrate urged all voters to provide correct, truthful and updated information to ensure a transparent and fair revision of the electoral roll.