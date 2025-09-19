Rampur land grab case: Azam Khan gets bail, to walk free after 23 months

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party leader and former minister Azam Khan has secured a major legal relief from the Allahabad High Court, which granted him bail in the high-profile Rampur Quality Bar land grab case.

Justice Sameer Jain passed the order, paving the way for Khan’s release after being lodged in Sitapur jail for nearly two years.

The case dates back to November 2019 when Quality Bar owner Gagan Arora accused Khan’s family of encroaching on his property. Initially, the FIR named only other family members, but Khan was added as an accused in 2024 after the investigation was reopened. The chargesheets were filed in January this year. His wife, Dr. Tazeen Fatima, and son, Abdullah Azam Khan, had secured bail much earlier in 2020, leaving Khan as the only member still behind bars.

In court, Khan’s legal team maintained that the property was allotted through proper procedures and dismissed claims of political pressure. The prosecution could not produce substantial evidence to support its allegations, which eventually led the High Court to grant bail.

The order came after the court had reserved judgment on August 21, following detailed arguments from both sides.

This decision adds to a series of bail orders in Khan’s favor. Earlier this month, he was granted bail in another Rampur case involving alleged forced eviction in Dungarpur colony. Over the years, the veteran SP leader has faced more than 80 criminal cases, mostly related to land disputes and criminal conspiracy.

Legal experts say the formalities for his release are expected to take a few days once the order reaches jail authorities.

The ruling is being seen as a significant turning point for Khan, who has spent years entangled in litigation and political battles. His return is likely to energize the Samajwadi Party, with observers predicting that he may re-enter active politics soon after stepping out of jail.