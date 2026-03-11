Rampur district administration implements CM Yogi’s waste management vision as a mission

Lucknow: Over the past 9 years, Yogi government has set several milestones in giving UP a distinct identity on the global stage. During this period, government has consistently prioritized innovation to ensure holistic development of the state. As a part of implementing CM Yogi's vision on the ground, Rampur district administration has launched a unique 'Zero Waste Model' initiative. Under this initiative, damaged and inactive ambulances in the district have been refurbished and provided to poor street vendors as a means of livelihood.

Rampur District Magistrate Ajay Kumar Dwivedi said, "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is very serious about waste management and has emphasized that 'waste should be seen not as a problem but as a resource.' Inspired by this vision, district administration has taken a significant step toward implementing a zero-waste model."

He explained that about eight ambulances had been lying unused for a long time at the district magistrate’s office after completing their service life. Since they had become completely inactive, a plan was made to give them a new purpose. These unused government vehicles were then modified and converted into van-shops. Under the waste management initiative, old and unusable government vehicles were redesigned into attractive mobile shops.

These modified van-shops have been provided to street vendors for stable employment. Eight such van-shops have been handed over to vendors in a vending zone developed near Photo Chungi in Rampur city under the 'Prime Minister’s SVANidhi scheme.'

District Magistrate stated that street carts and vendors had long been spread across the city in an unorganized manner, often causing encroachments and traffic congestion. Municipal authorities frequently conducted drives to remove them, which created uncertainty about livelihood for these small traders.

To address this issue, the administration initiated this innovative solution. Rampur Municipal Council modified the unused government vehicles into van-shops and developed a well-organized vending zone near Photo Chungi. Identified street vendors have been allotted these spaces for running their businesses permanently. This step has not only stabilized their livelihoods but also helped improve the city’s traffic management.

Through these mobile shops in the vending zone, people will be able to buy clothes, food items, fast food, children’s toys and other daily-use goods at one location. The area is gradually developing into a small local market where residents can conveniently access various products.

District Magistrate Ajay Kumar Dwivedi visited each van-shop, interacted with the vendors and gathered information about the items being sold there. Vendors expressed their gratitude to the administration, stating that they now have a secure and permanent place for their business.

District Magistrate also said that more such vending zones will be developed in the city so that a larger number of street vendors can receive organized employment opportunities. He added that through the 'Prime Minister’s SVANidhi scheme', efforts are being made to empower small traders and provide them with dignified self-employment.