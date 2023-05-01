Ramesh: Win in Karnataka will be super booster dose for Congress

new delhi: Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has on Monday said that a win in the Karnataka polls will be a “super booster dose” for the Congress electorally going forward after the Bharat Jodo Yatra revitalised the party organisationally.



The Congress general secretary (in-charge communications) said that as 2024 general elections are still some months away, the outcome in Karnataka would definitely impact the crucial assembly polls later this year in states such as Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. “A win (in Karnataka polls) will be a super booster dose for the Congress. It will strengthen the Congress as we go to the polls in Telangana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram,” said Ramesh, who is on the campaign trail in Karnataka. “I don’t want to look to 2024 but I would look at 2023 and for that it (win in Karnataka) would be a super booster dose for the Congress,” the former Union minister said.

While the Bharat Jodo Yatra revitalised the Congress ideologically and organisationally, a victory in Karnataka would revitalise it electorally, Ramesh said. “Don’t be surprised if we retain Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and come back to Madhya Pradesh as we had the mandate there before we were betrayed by (Jyotiraditya) Scindia and his colleagues and the government was stolen from the Congress,” he said.