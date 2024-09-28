Ramesh bows out as chair of Parl panel on environment

New Delhi: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday said goodbye to the post of chairperson of the Standing Committee on Science & Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change even as he took a swipe at the incoming chair

Bhubaneswar Kalita with a 2019 reminder of his crossing over to the BJP.

Ramesh chaired the Science & Technology Standing Committee during September 2019-June 2022 and September 2022-June 2024. He is now a member of the panel which was reconstituted on Thursday.

“After four annual terms as Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Science & Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change, it was time to step down. I am still, however, a member of this Committee that covers a very large span of subjects,” he said in a post on X.

“I look forward to working with the new Chairperson Bhubaneswar Kalita of the BJP, who was my colleague in the Congress till 11am of Aug 5, 2019. But

that is another story altogether which is unique in our Parliament’s history,” he said.