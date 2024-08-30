Ramdas Soren likely to replace Champai in J’khand Cabinet

Ranchi: JMM legislator from Ghatshila, Ramdas Soren, is likely to replace Champai Soren in the Jharkhand cabinet, an official said on Thursday.

The development follows resignation of the former chief minister from the JMM, as a minister and an MLA on Wednesday. He is scheduled to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday.

“Ghatshila MLA Ramdas Soren will replace Champai Soren. The oath ceremony is likely in the Raj Bhavan tomorrow,” the official who did not wish to be quoted said.

Champai Soren who had taken oath as a minister in the Hemant Soren cabinet last month quit the JMM on Wednesday.