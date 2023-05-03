Ramcharitmanas row: Charge-sheet filed against Samajwadi leader Maurya

Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya faces legal troubles over his controversial remarks on the Hindu epic Ramcharitmanas as the Lucknow Police have filed a chargesheet against Maurya, saying he is guilty of hurting religious sentiments of Hindus.

A case was registered against him in January after he made derogatory statements regarding the revered text.

The controversy erupted after Bihar’s Education Minister Chandrashekhar made controversial comments on Ramcharitmanas. Maurya supported Chandrashekhar’s views, calling Ramcharitmanas anti-Dalits and demanding that the disputed part be removed or the book banned altogether.

He went on to claim that the text was written by Tulsidas for his own pleasure.

Hazratganj Inspector Akhilesh Kumar Mishra stated that the video statement made during the investigation confirmed that the statement was indeed made by the accused. Based on this, a notice was sent to

Maurya, and after further investigation, the charge-sheet was filed.