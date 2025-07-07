Rambapuri seer calls for greater role for Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar

Ramanagara (Karnataka): Rambapuri seer Rajadeshikendra Shivacharya has opined that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar deserved a more prominent role after the Congress party's resounding victory in the 2023 Assembly elections in Karnataka.

Shivakumar, who is also Congress state president, maintained a measured stance, saying he respected the wishes of party workers and seers, but would abide by the decision of the Congress high command.

There has been speculation within political circles, especially among the ruling Congress, for some time now about a possible change in the chief minister later this year, citing a power-sharing agreement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

Speaking at an event to inaugurate newly built steps at the Siddeshwaraswamy hills in Kanakapura Taluk on Sunday, the seer lauded Shivakumar's organisational skills and his role in bringing the Congress to power in Karnataka.

"He should have got a higher position after the last elections. May he get a higher position in the days to come," he said.

The seer noted that only the national leadership, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and Shivakumar knew the details of the internal understanding on leadership.

"Political leaders must honour their word. If there was an agreement before the elections, it should be respected. Asking Shivakumar to step down as KPCC president without fulfilling the promise is not a principled approach," the seer said.

In response, Shivakumar told reporters at his Kodihalli residence in Kanakapura that he respected the feelings of people and seers.

"It's not wrong for party workers, seers, or the public to express their wishes. But AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge has asked us not to speak on the matter. We will follow what the party decides," he said.

Asked about the seer's endorsement and possible agreement over leadership, the Deputy CM said, "Why should I talk about it openly? It's between me and the party. We are all working together."

There was stiff competition between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the CM’s post after the Assembly election results in May 2023. The Congress managed to convince Shivakumar and made him the Deputy CM.

There were also reports at the time that a compromise had been reached based on a "rotational Chief Minister formula," under which Shivakumar would become CM after two-and-a-half years. However, this has not been officially confirmed by the party.