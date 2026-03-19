Ramakrishna Vivekananda Mission calls for dialogue on Iran war

Kolkata: Amid the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel in the Middle East, the Ramakrishna Vivekananda Mission has called for global dialogue and peace-building initiatives, highlighting the urgent need to address rising human suffering and loss of life.

Swami Nityarupanandaji Maharaj, Secretary of the Ramakrishna Vivekananda Mission, described the situation as a global crisis and emphasized that war cannot provide a lasting solution to any conflict. He stressed that a peaceful environment is essential for the preservation of humanity and urged nations to adopt dialogue as a path forward.

Drawing inspiration from the message of harmony and universal brotherhood propagated by Swami Vivekananda during his historic Chicago address, Swami Nityarupanandaji appealed to the Government of India, the United Nations, and ambassadors of various countries to work collectively towards restoring peace.

He also proposed the convening of a global meeting involving representatives of all religions and nations, aimed at fostering mutual understanding and disseminating the message of unity and coexistence. According to him, such an initiative could play a crucial role in de-escalating tensions and helping resolve the ongoing conflict.