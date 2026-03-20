Ramadoss’ PMK, Sasikala’s outfit team up for TN polls

Villupuram: PMK, led by its founder S Ramadoss, and AIPTMMK, a new outfit helmed by the confidante of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa, VK Sasikala, on Friday entered into a pact to jointly fight the Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Announcing the decision at a crowded press conference at Thailapuram near here, Ramadoss said: “This is a victorious alliance, this combine will win big.” Further, the octogenarian leader said that the Pattali Makkal Katchi--All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam alliance will make a big impact in Tamil Nadu and that there need not be any doubt about it.

“Today itself, the signing of this pact would have made several persons tremble,” he claimed. To a question, Ramadoss said the alliance would field candidates “in all the 234 Assembly constituencies” and welcomed like-minded parties to the alliance.