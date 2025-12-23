Rama Rani Verma of Sant Kabir Nagar becomes self-reliant: thanks to the CM Yogi's vision

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision is not limited to merely formulating schemes, but to implementing those schemes on the ground and bringing about real change in the lives of ordinary people.

A powerful example of this vision is Rama Rani Verma from Sant Kabir Nagar district, who has set a new example of self-reliance through the "Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan".

She runs a unit called 'Naina Cosmetics and Artificial Jewellery Making'. She says, "The vision and policies of the Yogi Adityanath government have given me the opportunity to move towards self-reliance."

Rama Rani Verma, a resident of Industrial Area, Mukhlispur Road, Khalilabad, holds a B.Tech degree in Computer Science. After her studies, she faced the same problem that most young people face today: searching for a job. But instead of following the traditional path, she decided to forge her own.

She believed that with government support, young people could not only become self-reliant but also create opportunities for others. The Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan, launched by the government under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, played a crucial role in making her dream a reality.

Under this campaign, Rama Rani Verma received a loan of ₹3.5 lakh. This amount was not just financial assistance for her, but a capital of confidence and trust that empowered her to move forward.

With this support from the government, she started manufacturing and selling cosmetics and artificial jewellery from her shop in Khalilabad, Sant Kabir Nagar district.

Significantly, her entire operation is being carried out locally with the support of her family. This enterprise, which started from her home, is gradually becoming more organized. This has increased her income and strengthened her family's financial situation.

Rama Rani Verma's journey also reflects the Yogi government's "Local for Global" vision. The greatest strength of this model lies in utilizing local resources to generate production and employment at the local level. This is the very philosophy that CM Yogi Adityanath is consistently promoting to make every district of the state self-reliant.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has a clear vision: only when the youth of the state are empowered will Uttar Pradesh be able to play a leading role in the country's economy. With this objective, the government has implemented simple and transparent schemes to encourage self-employment.

'Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan' is an effective step in this direction. Rama Rani Verma says, "The application process for the scheme was simple, and she received the loan on time. She did not face any unnecessary difficulties or delays".

This good governance and transparency have become the hallmark of the Yogi government, where benefits are reaching the beneficiaries directly and effectively.

Today, Rama Rani Verma has not only become self-reliant but has also become a source of inspiration for other young people, especially women.

Rama Rani Verma's success proves that with a strong leadership and clear policies, even a girl from an ordinary family can reach the heights of entrepreneurship.