Ram Yantra from Tamil Nadu installed in Ayodhya ahead of polls

Ayodhya: The installation of the ‘Shri Ram Yantra’ at the Ram Mandir Ayodhya on the eve of Navratri is being viewed as a development with political undertones, as the Bharatiya Janata Party sharpens its outreach in Tamil Nadu ahead of upcoming elections.



Crafted in Tamil Nadu and installed on the second floor of the temple during the visit of President Droupadi Murmu on March 19, the Ram Yantra represents a symbolic link between the southern state and Ayodhya. While the ceremony was conducted with traditional rituals, the timing and the north-south connection have drawn attention in political circles.

The yantra, weighing around 150 kilograms and measuring 3 by 3 feet, is made of a traditional five-metal alloy and coated with 24-carat gold. Its structure features intricate geometric patterns, including interlocking triangles and concentric circles, designed according to classical temple architecture principles.

In Hindu belief, yantras are considered spiritual diagrams that channel cosmic energy, and the Shri Ram Yantra is associated with the ideals of Lord Ram such as righteousness, victory and protection.

Temple sources said the yantra carries a Sanskrit inscription invoking the eternal presence of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, along with prayers seeking protection through Lord Hanuman. However, beyond its religious significance, the installation is also being interpreted through a political lens.