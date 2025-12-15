Ram temple trust to approach SC seeking records cited in Ayodhya verdict

Ayodhya: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will approach the Supreme Court seeking access to historical evidence and documents relied upon by the top court while delivering its 2019 verdict awarding the disputed 2.77-acre site to the deity Ram Lalla for the construction of the Ram temple, officials said on Sunday.

The chairman of the Ram temple construction committee, Nripendra Mishra, said the trust would submit a formal request to the apex court for the relevant records.

“The Ram Mandir Trust will write a formal letter to the Supreme Court requesting the release of the historical evidence and documents pertaining to the Ram temple case,” Mishra said.

The trust intends to seek certified copies of materials that formed part of the judicial record and were considered by the top court during the adjudication of the long-pending dispute, he added.

The Supreme Court, in its landmark judgment delivered in November 2019, cleared the way for the construction of the Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.