Ram Temple Trust receives donations of Rs 55 bn since groundbreaking ceremony

Ayodhya: The Ram Mandir Trust has received an astounding Rs 55 billion in donations, reflecting the deep spiritual commitment of millions of devotees since the Bhoomi Pujan (groundbreaking ceremony) on August 5, 2020.



“This temple, dedicated to Lord Ram, has drawn the devotion of Hindus from across the globe, with contributions flowing in daily from both within India and abroad,” shared Anil Mishra, a senior member of the Trust.

In 2021, the Trust launched an ambitious fundraising campaign that became a turning point in gathering the necessary resources for the temple’s construction. Running for 42 days between Makar Sankranti and Ravidas Jayanti, this campaign mobilised millions of devotees across India, raising an impressive Rs 35 billion. The campaign was designed to be inclusive, with donation receipts of Rs 10, Rs 100, and Rs 1,000, enabling people from all socio-economic backgrounds to contribute. The collected funds were securely deposited in the State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, and Punjab National Bank.

Even after the campaign ended, the momentum didn’t wane. Over the last three years, an additional Rs 20 billion has poured into the Trust. “Donations continue to come in daily, with over Rs 10 million being collected each month,” a Trust representative said, noting that the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ (ritual installation of the deity) ceremony has sparked a noticeable increase in contributions.

The Ram Mandir has also garnered substantial support from the international community. In October 2023, the Trust received clearance to accept foreign donations, opening new avenues for global devotees to contribute. In just the last 10 months, the Trust has collected nearly Rs 110 million from abroad, with significant donations from devotees in Nepal and the United States.

To streamline the donation process, the Trust has set up six counters along the Darshan route, where devotees can contribute in cash, through online transfers, checks, or RTGS. Daily cash donations alone average around Rs 50,000. In addition to monetary contributions, devotees have been offering gold and silver, which the Trust stores securely in bank lockers.

“The Trust is committed to managing the vast influx of funds with transparency and integrity, ensuring that each donation contributes to the realisation of a magnificent temple that will inspire spiritual devotion for generations to come,” Mishra said.