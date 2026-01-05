‘Ram Temple to have impregnable security’

Ayodhya: Ayodhya’s Ram temple will be protected by an impregnable security system, Ram Temple Construction Committee chairman Nripendra Mishra said on Saturday. He stated that work on a nearly four-km-long boundary wall around the temple complex has already begun to further strengthen security arrangements.

Mishra said the boundary wall is being equipped with state-of-the-art security systems to enhance surveillance and protection of the temple premises. Gate number 11, known as the Adi Shankaracharya Dwar, has been completed and modern security equipment has been installed there. He added that construction of gate number three will begin soon.

As part of the security plan, four watch towers will be built around the temple complex. These towers will be fitted with advanced technological equipment. The models of both the watch towers and the boundary wall have already received approval, and construction work will commence shortly. Mishra said several additional security measures are being implemented, details of which are being kept confidential.

Meanwhile, giving good news to devotees, Mishra said arrangements would soon be made for darshan at the Sapta Rishi temples.