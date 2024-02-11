‘Ram Temple symbolic of spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha on Saturday passed a resolution on the Ram temple in Ayodhya, with Speaker Om Birla describing the temple’s construction as a historic achievement and saying it will give the values of hope and unity to future generations.



Reading out from the resolution at the end of a nearly four-hour-long discussion on “the construction of historic Shri Ram Temple and Pran Pratishtha of Ramlala” in the House, he said after centuries of wait, the Ram temple in Ayodhya has ushered in a new era of good governance and public welfare.

Birla, who moved the resolution, noted that the temple is symbolic of the spirit of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat”.

Soon after the Supreme Court delivered its verdict, the statement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi “inspired society about peace instead of a feeling of victory or defeat”, Birla said, referring to the court’s 2019 judgement in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title case.