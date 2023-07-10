‘Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be completed ahead of schedule’

LUCKNOW: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has announced that the construction of Ram temple will be completed ahead of schedule, with the ground floor and first floor structure expected to be ready by December 2023.



According to the Trust, the idol of Lord Rama will be consecrated in the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple in January 2024. Devotees will then be able to visit the temple and offer prayers. The Trust officials have extended an invitation to the media to visit the temple on its opening next year.

The construction of the temple is being carried out at a fast pace, and new pictures of the first floor have recently surfaced. A rectangular parkota is being built on 8 acres of land outside the temple, while a pavilion is being carved outside the sanctum sanctorum. Anil Mishra, a member of the Ram Mandir Trust, stated that arrangements are being made for the sunrays to fall on Lord Shri Ram’s forehead on the first Chaitra Ram Navami. This auspicious event is expected to take place after Makar Sankranti, and around 300 to 400 people will be able to have darshan of Lord Shri Ram simultaneously.

Kameshwar Chaupal, another member of the Trust, revealed that the Mandap will be the center of attraction at the Ram Mandir. The ground floor structure is already complete, with walls and roofs built for the sanctum sanctorum. However, flooring and exterior work still need to be done. The carving work on 166 pillars on the ground floor is currently underway, with the six pillars in the sanctum sanctorum made of white marble and the outer pillars made of pink sandstone.

The Trust member further added that the ground floor work will be completed by December this year, along with the structure of the first floor. The remaining carving work is expected to be finished by 2025.

The birth anniversary of Lord Rama will be celebrated on the first day of Chaitra Ramnavami in 2024, with the rays of the sun falling on the idol of Ramlala at exactly 12:00 o’clock, creating a divine experience for devotees.