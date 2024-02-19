Ram Temple heralds ‘Ram Rajya’ for next 1,000 years: BJP resolution

NEW DELHI: The BJP’s national convention on Sunday passed a resolution on the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, asserting that this heralds the establishment of “Ram Rajya” in India for the next 1,000 years. The resolution noted that the temple where a grand consecration ceremony took place last month, has become a temple of “national consciousness” and will play a decisive role in fulfilling the resolutions adopted in building a “Viksit Bharat”.



“The construction of a grand and divine temple of Lord Shri Ram at his birthplace in the ancient holy city of Ayodhya is a historic and glorious achievement for the country. This heralds the establishment of ‘Ram Rajya’ in India for the next 1,000 years with the beginning of a new ‘Kalachakra’,” the resolution said.

The resolution noted that the Ram temple is a symbol of India’s vision, philosophy and path. “Shri Ram temple has truly become a temple of national consciousness,” it said. On January 22, a new idol of Lord Ram was consecrated at the temple in a consecration ceremony led by Prime Minister Modi. Lakhs of people watched the “Pran Pratishtha (consecration)” ceremony on television in their homes and neighbourhood temples, becoming part of the historic event.