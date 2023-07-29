Ram Temple construction picks up pace

In a significant development, the number of artisans and labourers engaged in the construction of the Ram temple at Ram Janmabhoomi has been increased to expedite the completion of the holy site. The construction work is in full swing, with the aim of finishing most of the ongoing schemes within the campus before the auspicious occasion of Pran Pratishtha.

Previously, a dedicated workforce of 900 labourers was involved in shaping the majestic Ram temple. However, to meet the timeline and enhance the pace of construction, an additional 700 labourers have been recruited. As a result, the total number of workers contributing to the construction endeavor has now reached 1600, nearly doubling the previous workforce.

“The focus of the current efforts is to give the ground floor of the Ram temple its final touches. The consecration of Ramlala’s life is scheduled for January 2024, and meticulous preparations are underway to ensure the timely completion of all ground floor works and passenger facilities related to the temple,” Members of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The construction of the temple is being carried out at a fast pace, and new pictures of the first floor have recently surfaced. A rectangular parkota is being built on 8 acres of land outside the temple, while a pavilion is being carved outside the sanctum sanctorum.

Anil Mishra, a member of the Ram Mandir Trust, stated that arrangements are being made for the sunrays to fall on Lord Shri Ram’s forehead on the first Chaitra Ram Navami. This auspicious event is expected to take place after Makar Sankranti, and around 300 to 400 people will be able to have darshan of Lord Shri Ram simultaneously.

Kameshwar Chaupal, another member of the Trust, revealed that the Mandap will be the center of attraction at the Ram Mandir. The ground floor structure is already complete, with walls and roofs built for the sanctum sanctorum. However, flooring and exterior work still need to be done. The carving work on 166 pillars on the ground floor is currently underway, with the six pillars in the sanctum sanctorum made of white marble and the outer pillars made of pink sandstone.

To facilitate smooth access for devotees visiting the campus, special attention has been given to the construction of the ramparts. Engineering giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has intensified its workforce to speed up the rampart construction process and ensure that pilgrims do not encounter any inconvenience while reaching the temple premises.

“The increased workforce is a testament to the dedication and commitment of all those involved in the construction of the Ram temple. The efforts to create this temple has gained momentum, thanks to the combined efforts of skilled artisans, labourers, and project management teams,” the Trust member said. He said: “The Ram temple at Ram Janmabhoomi holds immense cultural and religious significance for millions of people across the nation. As the construction progresses with a renewed vigor, the nation eagerly awaits the grand consecration ceremony in January 2024. The completion of this divine abode will not only stand as a testament to India’s rich heritage and unity but also serve as a place of reverence and devotion for generations to come.”