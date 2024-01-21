Ram Temple consecration: Delhi Police beefs up security at prominent temples, markets

New Delhi: A multi-level security cover and extensive CCTV surveillance have been put in place at prominent temples and different markets of the national capital for celebrations to mark the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, Delhi police officials said on Sunday.



“No one will be allowed to breach law and order. Multi-level security checkpoints have been put up at temples and markets. The night patrolling staffers are directed to check hotels, guest houses, and dharamshalas,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey.

The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of the Ram temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh will be held on Monday.

Tirkey said members of temple trusts were called for a meeting on Sunday to review the security measures.

“Several temples like Prachin Hanuman Mandir, Jhandewalan Mandir, Birla Mandir and Kalka Ji temple will celebrate the ‘Pran Pratishtha’. We are expecting high footfall at these temples. Paramilitary forces will also be deployed and will be on standby for any situation,” the officer said. The DCP added that police teams visited the temples to check the security measures in place. “The major temples here have CCTV cameras installed. Teams from Delhi police will keep strict vigil from the control room of the temples to maintain law and order. Strict action will be ensured against those who do not comply with the orders,” said the officer.

Different markets of Delhi like Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazaar, Chawri Bazaar, Khari Baoli, Kashmiri Gate, Naya Bazaar, Connaught Place, Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, Bhagirath Place, Kinari Bazaar and several others — big or small — are making arrangements to celebrate the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony.

The Delhi police have already stepped up security measures for the Republic Day celebrations. A senior officer said the Delhi Police is “keeping an extra vigil in sensitive areas” and “using drones to monitor security”. More than 8,000 police personnel have already been deployed in Delhi for the January 22 event and Republic Day parade, officials had earlier said.