Ram Rahim granted 40-day parole

Chandigarh: Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his disciples, walked out of Sunaria prison in Haryana's Rohtak on Tuesday after being granted a 40-day parole.

Singh will stay at his Sirsa-headquartered Dera during his parole, said Dera spokesperson and advocate Jitender Khurana.

Singh, who will turn 58 on August 15, was convicted in 2017 for raping two of his disciples. The Dera chief and three others were also convicted in 2019 for the murder of a journalist more than 16 years ago.